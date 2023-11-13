SWAT season 7 premiere date revealed at CBS; what it means

Are you ready for some great news when it comes to SWAT season 7 on CBS? In a matter of a few months, the show will be back!

Today, the folks at the aforementioned network revealed (finally) the start dates for a number of their upcoming scripted shows, and we are pleased to know that the Shemar Moore series is going to be coming back on Friday, February 16 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will be joined by its familiar Friday-night companions in SWAT as well as Fire Country, and we certainly hope that there is a lot of great stuff ahead across the board.

When it comes to SWAT in particular, one of the things that we’ve been lucky enough to know already is that there was a 13-episode season discussed all the way back when it was first renewed. Whether it not it is able to meet that number in a short amount of time remains to be seen, but we should get pretty close to it.

As for why we’re having to wait so long to see it back on the air in the first place, it’s due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes taking an extremely long period of time to be wrapped up. Trust us when we say that most of the people who work on the show wanted to be back to work already; they just needed a fair deal. We anticipate that production will start soon after Thanksgiving.

What sort of stories lie ahead here?

It is our belief here personally that we’re going to have a chance to see more of the same action and drama you’ve come to expect, but with some personal milestones along the way. Hondo’s wedding seems like a series finale story on the surface, and we hope that there’s a chance to see former cast members come back for that.

Meanwhile, let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that every single person in SWAT gets their own unique ending; they deserve that after such a long journey.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

