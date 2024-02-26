Survivor 46 premiere: Watch the opening minutes now!

As you prepare to see the Survivor 46 premiere on CBS later this week, why not share a new sneak peek for what is ahead?

If you head over to the official TikTok account for the show, you can see what is effectively a three-part sneak preview for what is ahead. We should note here first and foremost that we’ve got a great bit of narration from one of the castaways immediately, and a good chunk of this preview is all about getting to know a few of the castaways. Tonally, this is similar to a lot of the other “new era” seasons — a lot of these people are eager and optimistic to be a part of the show, and the idea here remains to present a pretty positive view of the world. (Sure, there is irony here in that the players also need to stab each other in the back if they are able to make it to the end of the show.)

Later on in the preview, we also have a chance to take a look at the first challenge, one that seems to be pretty physical from the get-go and is going to show these tribes if they can work together as a team. Teamwork is going to be huge for the early episodes, both in terms of the strategic and social game.

If there is one thing that we have seen from the earlier seasons of the show already, it is simply this: You can be pretty terrible at certain challenges and still advance if you’ve got some close bonds. With these three tribes, there is always a chance at a swap or something else down the road.

Given that we are looking at a two-hour premiere here, rest assured that there’s going to be plenty of time to get to know everyone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Survivor 46 premiere — what else can you expect to see?

What do you most want to see moving into the Survivor 46 premiere over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more insight.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







