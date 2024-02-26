Survivor 46 premiere spoilers: Any major changes ahead?

With the Survivor 46 premiere coming to CBS in a matter of days, this feels like the right time to talk changes. Or, at the very least possible ones. Is there a chance that the show is going to bring about a new twist, or make some sort of surprising addition to the game?

Well, based on the early intel we have on this season, it feels like the simple answer here is “no.” Instead, you are going to have three tribes of six once more, castaways going on journeys, and also a challenge where the players can get important supplies. A lot of this is familiar framework, so it will be up to the contestants to freshen things up.

For more details, go ahead and check out the Survivor 46 premiere synopsis now:

“This is Where the Legends Are Made” – Eighteen new castaways embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the breathtaking islands of Fiji. Tribes must be the first to crack the code to earn essential camp supplies. Then, three castaways will go on a journey away from their new tribes, on the historic two-hour premiere of the 46th edition of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Feb. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

What is missing?

That’s a tough question to answer. There are some things about the modern era that have been great, including the eagerness that a lot of players have to dive head-first into the game. However, we do come into this season feeling about frustrated at the lack of themes or ways to tell one season apart from all the others. So many of them blend together and while that may not be harmful in the moment, we do think it is hurting the memorability of a lot of the seasons in the months after the fact.

