NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 3 video: A search for a heist team

Tomorrow night on CBS you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 3 — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, how about the idea that “License to Thrill” could be a story that is certainly for the adrenaline junkies? This seems to be the end result of the main case revolving around a group of thieves that are tied to some high-adrenaline sports, and this is the world that a few select characters have to immerse themselves in.

However, in order to blend in to a group like this, you have to look the part — and that is where we get to the latest sneak peek for this coming episode. If you visit the official CBS YouTube you can see a number of previews here, and one includes Whistler being told that she’s dressed a little too much for business at a place that is all about extreme sports. Sure, there is a lot of intensity in this episode, but rest assured there’s also going to be some fun!

Beyond all of this, it’s also worth noting that this is an episode that will move the Sam Hannah story forward to a certain degree as the producers try their best in order to answer one question: Why is he still in Hawaii at this point? It would have been easy for him to move his way back to Los Angeles and yet, he’s still around — and this has to do with something completely separate from either Tennant or the rest of the team. Maybe you will get some answers during this episode, but more than likely, there are some parts of this story that will play out for at least a little while longer.

