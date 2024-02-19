NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 3 spoilers: ‘License to Thrill’

As you get yourselves prepared to see NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 3 on CBS next week, get set for something great! How can it not be with a title like “License to Thrill”? If there was ever a sign that we were getting something similar to an action movie, this is more than likely it.

After the first two episodes of the season were largely connected, we do think that moving forward, we’re going to see something that looks and feels a little more like a standard episode of the series. Are there still going to be some surprises? Absolutely, and we also have something akin to a long-term story going on with Sam Hanna. The show has to explore over time why LL Cool J’s character is in Hawaii after being a part of the Los Angeles squad for so many years. Let’s just say that working to help Jane Tennant is just a small part of the overall equation here.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 3 synopsis with other updates as to what’s coming:

“License to Thrill” – After a brazen daytime robbery of a Navy Federal Credit Union, the NCIS team tracks down a group of adrenaline-seeking thieves. Meanwhile, Tennant grows suspicious of Sam Hanna’s reasons for being in Hawai’i, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what’s happening after this episode?

Let’s just say that at this particular moment, there is only so much that we can say. It does look as though there is a plan to air an episode titled “Dead on Arrival” on March 4 and then after that, there will be some sort of hiatus. Even with the premiere starting to late, there are still going to need to be some hiatuses in order to accommodate production starting when it did following the strikes.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 3 next week?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

