Is Olly Rix leaving Call the Midwife? Is Matthew gone for good?

Is Olly Rix leaving Call the Midwife and the character of Matthew? Tonight’s episode raised questions, and the vast majority of them may be frustrating to longtime fans.

After all, let us begin here by posing the following question: Isn’t it okay for Trixie to be happy? We saw this character go through so much in the first decade-plus on the show, from tragedy to battles with addiction to various heartbreaks. It seemed as though she had finally found the perfect person in Matthew and the wedding last season was one for the ages.

Then, the money problems began and all of a sudden, Matthew became someone who is seemingly only happy when he has a lot of money in his bank account. It has proven to be a frustrating thing to behold over time, especially since this was never something that was needed story-wise. Now, we are in a situation where it seems like Matthew could be heading to New York for a job that will give him a sort of financial stability and happiness … but he also failed to include his wife in on the plans until they were already in motion. His tone through his conversations with her was entirely patronizing, making it seem like this was so much more important than either her personal life or career in Poplar.

At first, this gig for Matthew may only last for a few months, but it could turn permanent. Would Trixie ever leave with him? There is no evidence that Helen George is leaving the show, but there have been rumors regarding Rix’s future for months now.

A lot of Matthew’s future, of course, will depend on the finale … we just wish that the older version of the character from season 12 was still around. This just doesn’t feel like the same guy we once came to appreciate!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

