Death and Other Details season 1 episode 8: What will we learn?

As many of you out there may be aware, Death and Other Details season 1 episode 8 is poised to arrive in a couple of days! This is an episode that could deliver on a lot of things that we want in terms of the mystery — and be incredibly entertaining at the same time.

Are we going to find out the identity of Viktor Sams within this episode? That remains unclear and yet, the synopsis for this installment suggests that we could learn who is responsible for the death of Imogene’s mother.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS videos!

Is it a given that this person is Sams? It might be easy to say that on the surface but in reality, we’re not so sure. Instead, we tend to think that this person may have just hired Sams in order to do their bidding. Remember that the entire MO of Sams from the start has been working to destroy the wealthy, but that may all be a lie. In reality, they may just operate based on however they were hired. If Imogene’s mom was killed because she was too close to the truth, we still aren’t going to ignore the possibility that on some level, Sams may have a connection to the Colliers.

Given that there are only three episodes left, this is a story that has to move rather quickly. There are still so many answers that need to be given, and that is without thinking about the possibility that there is some sort of cliffhanger at the end of all this. Death and Other Details was never promoted to be some one-season thing and by virtue of that alone, we do tend to believe that there is a significant amount of hope for the future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Death and Other Details right now

What do you most want to see moving into Death and Other Details season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







