Death and Other Details season 1 episode 8: New clues?

The arrival of Death and Other Details season 1 episode 8 next week will be momentous — how can it not be? We’re at a point now where we anticipate some huge twists and turns around every turn, especially since there are only three episodes remaining.

So are there some new clues starting to surface on social media? It seems like it is possible, but what does it mean?

If you head over to Instagram, you can see the latest tease via the official Death and Other Details account, one that does seem to strongly indicate that there is something awry with a series of images that have been shared. Are the images shared via the post mirrored? If that is the case, there are certainly some big questions you could think about in regards to self-reflection.

Think about it this way for a moment — on this past installment, Imogene Scott eventually came to realize that she has many of the answers about her mother’s past — at least in regards to Celia. She was just instructed to block a lot of them out. As we move forward in the series, this is something that we wonder about with some other characters. There are a lot of people who could have some element of answers regarding the Viktor Sams mystery, even if it is buried somewhere deep within. How they work to get that out will be something that is rather fun to watch as we move forward.

Ultimately, itis probably going to take some teamwork to get to the bottom of things here, but that comes with its own complications — namely, the fact that there are some SERIOUS trust issues present.

