American Horror Story season 13: The impact of new show

As some of you may know already, we are going to get an American Horror Story season 13 on the other side of Delicate. That news has been out there for a good while! With that being said, there are still questions aplenty as to when it is going to air or what the theme / cast is going to be.

So why all the uncertainty here? Let’s just say that it is twofold.

First and foremost, remember that the aforementioned Delicate still has four episodes to go and at this point in the year, usually the latest season of the franchise is done. We do wonder if this is going to delay by some degree whatever is next for the franchise. Add to this the fact that executive producer Ryan Murphy is currently slated to release a new horror series this fall with Niecy Nash-Betts as well as Courtney B. Vance.

Regardless of what happens when it comes to American Horror Story season 13 and its schedule, rest assured that you are still going to have a chance to see it. This is really just a measure of when more so than if. A little bit of patience may be required here but in the end, we certainly think the results are going to be worthwhile. The past couple of seasons in particular make us think that there is still a lot of life left in this property, even if a lot of patience — and also bringing in new writers here and there — could be key to the show’s longevity.

Remember now that the second part of Delicate is coming to FX in April — we will have more soon.

What do you want American Horror Story season 13 to be about?

Have any major hopes for the cast? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates coming down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

