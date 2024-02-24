American Horror Story EP sets new horror series at FX

As we await the return of American Horror Story: Delicate on FX this April, isn’t it nice to know another genre project is coming?

Well, let’s just say this — Ryan Murphy continues to expand his relationship with the network, and this time around with a show titled Grotesquerie. If you head over to Murphy’s / the network’s official Instagrams, you can see a brief tease for the show, largely in the form of dialogue. We know that this is a horror drama, and there is a fantastic cast here including Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and also Lesley Manville.

The plan here seems to be to premiere this show at some point this fall, which does raise at least a few more questions when it comes to when American Horror Story will be coming back for its next season. Is that going to be in the fall, or at some point further on down the road? That is another thing that you have to wonder about, at least at the moment.

Of course, we certainly think that this new show is going to be a hit, largely thanks to Murphy’s penchant for developing great projects. In particular, the first seasons of his shows turn out to be something rather special, and we certainly tend to imagine that this one will be, as well. Of course, some of it will be dependent further on how it is promoted, and also if it can make the splash that is currently intended at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

