American Horror Story: Delicate part two teaser hypes up return

For everyone out there who has been eager to get news on American Horror Story: Delicate part 2 for some time, we have great news! The remaining four episodes of the series are going to be here starting on April 4, and it is nice to have that mystery out of the way.

With that, of course the next question that comes up here is rather simple: How is FX going to promote what’s ahead? We’ve gotten a sense of it at this point, and it is just as creepy as you probably imagined.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram now, you can get what we would say is a rather ominous look towards the future with dark messaging, familiar characters (including Emma Roberts’ Anna and Kim Kardashian’s Siobhan), plus also quite possibly the darkest version of “Rock-a-Bye Baby” ever recorded. There are no major spoilers in here, but that is no real surprise since this franchise in general has a real knack for keeping things under wraps.

Entering the next part of the story, the whole thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence is that Siobhan is not to be trusted. She has been around Anna for most of her pregnancy journey, and why does it seem like she has some sort of personal motive when it comes to the baby? It definitely feels like she has something here to hide, and perhaps that is going to come out before too long. We wish that the rest of the season was longer but at this point, we’re also just glad it is back.

Related – Be sure to get more news on American Horror Story: Delicate part 2 and what we are hoping for

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into American Horror Story: Delicate part 2?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Also, remember that we’re going to have all sorts of additional updates while we wait for the show’s big return.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







