Fire Country season 2 episode 2: Who is Liam?

We knew entering Fire Country season 2 episode 2 that we’d have so much potential to see some various stories develop. So, what was at the center of this one?

Well, for starters, we had a chance here to see Bode try and figure things out when it comes to his daughter Genevieve … or, at least his possible daughter. This technically has not been confirmed via paternity test, but that’s going to be up to Gen. For now, what Cara has decided here is that if Bode can get his way out of an orange jumpsuit, he could have a chance to meet her — and with that, he has yet another reason to fight to get out of prison.

What helps get Bode out of prison? Acts of heroism, which he is now desperate to achieve at fast as possible. Unfortunately, that does not go in line with what Eve wants, and he is putting her job in jeopardy. It seems like he has a better understanding of the consequences of his actions now, so we’ll have a chance to see things develop from here — and we’re excited to see their relationship develop now.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s go ahead and also get to the next all-important question: Who is Liam? This guy showed up at the end of the episode to confess some sort of continuous feelings for Sharon. We know from the initial casting of the character that he has a professional history with Diane Farr’s character, and it seems to be one that Vince is learning about all at once.

Is this a big secret from Sharon’s past? Well, it at least feels like something that she is going to need to contend with — and sooner rather than later.

