Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2, February 23

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We’d love nothing more than to dive back into the world of Edgewater in a matter of hours. Are we really going to be so lucky to get two episodes in consecutive weeks? After the long break between seasons, it feels crazy.

However, this is where we come bearing that good news! You will see Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back tonight for a story titled “Like Breathing Again,” one that in theory could bring some characters back to normal … but do they really know what normal is? Let’s just say that is debatable.

For now, what we can go ahead and do is share the Fire Country season 2 episode 2 synopsis to share what the main rescue-of-the-week story will be:

“Like Breathing Again” – While breaking up a bonfire party, the station 42 crew is called to complete a dangerous and highly complex cave rescue, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Episode directed by series star Kevin Alejandro.

Beyond all of this, we imagine that Body is going to spend a significant chunk of this episode working in order to reacclimate himself to life at Three Rock — and that won’t be easy. The work may be fulfilling, but it is also hard. Meanwhile, we know that he’ll have to contend with the news that Gabriela is engaged. He will say that he’s happy for her, but how is he doing on the inside? That’s a totally different thing and a series of emotions that he will struggle to figure out.

Remember that with the shortened episode order this time around, things are going to move quickly — the best thing that we can say is to be prepare.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2 tonight on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates.

