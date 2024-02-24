The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3: More Shaun, Charlie story

As we prepare to see The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3 in a little over a week, Shaun and Charlie could continue to be front and center.

The story of Charlie in particular could be fascinating for a number of reasons, with one of the biggest ones simply being as a mirror to one Dr. Shaun Murphy. She comes into the St. Bonaventure Hospital as an admirer of his, and there is this assumption that the two of them sharing a diagnosis of autism will allow him to be an automatic mentor. However, things are more complicated than this; even though Shaun can relate to some of her struggles and vice-versa, that does not mean that they are a personality match. Just because they share some similarities does not make them the same.

We’ve said this before but in addition to being tested as a father this season, The Good Doctor is also going to test Shaun as a leader. There is quite a bit that he will need to work through.

Want to get a few more details now all about what the next story will be? Then go ahead and check out the full The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3 synopsis below:

Shaun continues to be tested by Charlie when their newest case prompts her incessant stream of questions – all in pursuit of an answer. Meanwhile, Morgan struggles on who to name as guardian for Baby Eden should anything happen to her.

We recognize that this is a pretty short final season and with that, all of these stories are going to matter so much more. While you can argue that this may be too late to introduce a character like Charlie, at the same time there is an intentional nature to it. There is something that The Good Doctor is trying to say with her in this home stretch.

