SWAT season 7 episode 2: Was Zoe Powell found?

As we went into SWAT season 7 episode 2 on CBS tonight, there were a lot of eyes on Hondo, Hicks, and also Zoe Powell. After what happened to her following the events of the premiere, it made sense to wonder whether or not she’d be found and alive.

Personally, we were hopeful that she would find her way through this, all things considered. Just consider the fact that she is extremely skilled — also, it’d be pretty awful for the series to get rid of someone like her just a couple of episodes into the final season. We recognize fully that this is a world where anyone could die at any given moment, but still.

So, rather than wondering whether or not Zoe was going to die, we were more curious entering the episode about how she would survive … and whether she would have any help along the way.

Now, let’s get more into what actually happened during the episode — we did see good news for both Hicks and Hondo as they were able to eventually find her. Yet, that wasn’t exactly a position where all of them were out of the woods! Remember here that the peak of this story was watching the three of them working in order to defuse a bomb.

For Hicks, what he had to figure out after the fact was how to apologize to Powell for everything that happened, plus also his guilt for not checking in on her when he heard some signs that something was off. We do think that everyone is going to be able to move forward after all of this, even if it was not easy for them at times. Powell admitted that her “jerk radar” was a little bit faulty, but that can be something she works on herself.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

