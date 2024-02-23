NCIS season 21 episode 3 video: ‘Lifeline’ sneak peeks

In just a few days you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 21 episode 3 on CBS — so what will make “Lifeline” stand out?

Well, at the heart of this story is something titled “walk-a-mile day,” which is a way for everyone at the office to take on different roles and walk a mile in someone else’s shoes. If you visit the official YouTube account for the show, you can see a series of sneak peeks for the episode that show some characters’ new jobs. Jessica Knight, for example, is going to find herself working for the custodial staff. Meanwhile, it looks like Nick Torres is stick in an office doing something that is making him fundamentally miserable. At the end of the day, there’s nothing he would love more than the opportunity to go work on a case!

Luckily for him, one could be coming, but in a way that is very much atypical. As it turns out, Kasie ends up in dispatch and gets a call that suggests that someone has been shot. With that, she wants to be able to be a part of an investigation and help after the fact. We know that Diona Reasonover’s character does not head out into the field a lot of the time, but this particular episode could prove to be an exception rather than the rule.

We know that we typically get at least one or two big Kasie episodes a season but with this one having a reduced episode count, we’re going to be lucky to just have this one. Still, this is going to be a chance to see her front and center for a dramatic case — also, there is going to be some humor. After the emotional Ducky tribute, we do think that a change of pace is needed to some degree.

Related – Be sure to get some more news NCIS season 21, including the future of Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 21 episode 3 on CBS?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







