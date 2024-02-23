Will Trent season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Will vs. Jamie Ulster?

Based on where the Will Trent season 2 premiere left off, we do tend to think that next week’s installment will be very-much chaotic. How can it not be? Well, let’s just say here that we’re going to have a chance to see a fascinating face-off between the title character and James Ulster.

We probably don’t have to note this, but what we are looking at here is a situation that has so much complicated history. There is a serious fear here, after all, that comes with Ulster possibly being Will’s father. There is also the reality that Will may actually need him for information. The Silence of the Lambs comparisons here are pretty darn obvious.

So what sort of specifics can we offer here about Will Trent season 2 episode 2? Well, the title here is “It’s the Work I Signed Up For,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s ahead:

Picking up where things left off, tensions escalate as Will confronts James Ulster at the prison, unraveling a complex web of inmate secrets. Meanwhile, Faith speaks to some of the inmates, making discoveries of her own. Later, Ormewood tries to rebuild his relationship with his son Max, while Angie faces a pivotal moment that brings back memories of her own past. Amidst efforts to uncover the mastermind behind the crime spree, family dynamics and personal connections take center stage, setting the scene for an adrenaline-pumping continuation of the unfolding mystery.

This obviously is going to be the sort of formative story that shapes the rest of the season, but will it carry over directly to episode 3? That remains to be seen. We just know that Will being tested is always a good thing, and we know he will be reeling entering the episode already after Cricket’s death.

