Halo season 2 episode 5 spoilers: After Vannak’s death…

As we prepare to see Halo season 2 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, does this show finally have some momentum?

Well, let’s just start off here by stating the following: Episode 4 may be one of the best ones that we’ve seen on the series so far. There was so much action around Reach, and we do tend to think that this is the sort of story that a lot of video-game fans were expecting coming into the season. It also marked the death of Vannak-134, which we do think is important to show that the producers are unafraid to make some of these big swings. Hopefully, this is a death that will be remembered through

Based on what we’ve seen from the promo for episode 5 (watch here), it does seem as though there will be a change of pace to some extent, and some other characters such as Kwan are going to get more of the spotlight. This is where the challenge comes in for the producers as they try to balance just about every element that the show is bringing to the table. This has, admittedly, been one of the things that they have struggled with the most.

At least at the moment, we have a measure of confidence that a lot of these stories are going to come together in a satisfying way. This is admittedly something that we weren’t altogether sure that we felt for a good percentage of the first season, especially when the story was starting to stall out.

Hopefully, there will be a few more details revealed about episode 5 in the coming days. Paramount+ does not tend to release viewership figures, so we know there is a certain amount of ambiguity that goes along with that and/or whether or not we are going to see a season 3 down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Halo right away

What do you most want to see entering Halo season 2 episode 5 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







