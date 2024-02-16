Halo season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Joseph Morgan looks ahead

We know that Halo season 2 episode 4 is going to be coming to Paramount+ next week, and of course things will be chaotic!

After all, consider this: It does appear as though a major battle is coming moving forward, one that comes on the heels of Ackerson making a big decision. Joseph Morgan is front and center for most of the story moving forward, but who knows? Things could take a few more turns — some of this could be familiar to fans of the games, but we’re not sure all of it will be.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Morgan had to say about the journey ahead — no matter what happens in episode 4, things are going to stay crazy as we move forward:

The final episode of the season, because everything comes to a head at the end of episode 7. Then, in episode 8, we subvert expectations again and we go off. It’s like what we did with Ackerson in [this episode], we do it with everyone and everything in the plot in episode 8. These fears that we’ve built up and this whole thing that we’ve been working towards, suddenly that’s not the threat, this is the threat. It’s something that affects everyone and everything, and it’s so exciting. I can’t wait to see everybody freak out online about it.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger moving into season 3? While the long-term future of the show right now is not confirmed, we certainly think that the producers are going to set the stage for something on the other side of everything we see. In the end, it really will just come down to whether or not the viewership is there after a first season that definitely drew a mixed reaction.

