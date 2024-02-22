Fire Country season 2 episode 2: ‘Like Breathing Again’ sneak peek

Tomorrow night on CBS you’ll have a chance to see Fire Country season 2 episode 2 arrive. What more can we say about it?

Well, let’s go ahead and say this: At least some of this episode will be centered on the aftermath of Gabriela’s sudden engagement, as well as the reactions to it by certain members of her family. If you head over to the link here, you can see sneak previews featuring that and a whole lot more!

While it is nice to see the character happy, none of this takes away from the legion of people who are out there still hoping that she and Bode will somehow end up together — but if that transpires beyond this episode (titled “Like Breathing Again”), it’s not going to be easy. We understand why Max Thieriot’s character decided to push her way, recognizing his position and feeling like she deserves better. Yet, it’s okay to be a little selfish sometimes! We know that he loves her and if he thinks about what he wants, he will realize that eventually, he needs to fight for her. Doing that will not always be easy, especially since she is happy. Once again, he may be selfless and try not to interfere with that.

Since we are dealing with a strike-shortened season here, we are already aware of the fact that if the story does move, it’s going to have to move quickly. While Gabriela may be on Bode’s mind, it’s also fair to say that there are plenty of other things that will be, as well. He’s just found his way back to Three Rock after everything at the end of season 1, and we can’t imagine that this is going to be some immediate or easy transition.

