Fire Country season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Is everyone in peril?

As you do get yourselves prepared to see Fire Country season 2 episode 2 on CBS, the name of the game is danger. Sure, we recognize that it often is with this series, but is there something about this story in particular that could stand out? Let’s just say that it is possible and beyond just that, it could be tied to a big part of the story taking place somewhere that looks and feels a little bit news.

So what are looking at in particular? Think in terms of a cave rescue! Bode just got back to Three Rock after a substantial period of time away, so this is really going to represent being thrown right back into the fire here.

Speaking to TV Insider further on the subject of the story ahead, here is at least some of what executive producer Tony Phelan had to say:

“Really what it comes down to is they’re faced with this cave that these kids go into regularly, and they really have to come to terms with, where is that line between putting firefighters at risk versus attempting this rescue? … And I think it really tests everybody’s resolve on those questions because, obviously, their first instinct is to help people. So it should be a very exciting episode.”

By the end of this particular story, it is our hope that all of the regulars will still be alive but beyond just that, Bode is able to start to get some of his bearings again. We know that this is not a particularly easy thing to do when you’re being thrust right into things, but at the same time, this environment (even with the danger) has to be preferable to where he was. The hardest thing emotionally may be seeing Gabriela engaged to someone else, which was revealed to him right when he returned.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Fire Country season 2 episode 2?

