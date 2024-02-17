Fire Country season 2 episode 2: Max Thieriot on Bode, Gabriela

We’ve made it through the Fire Country season 2 premiere on CBS, and for Bode, it is both good news and bad.

Where do we start? Well, the good news is that he is now back at Three Rock, and at least he doesn’t have to spend the rest of his immediate future in prison. However, the bad news at the moment is that Gabriela is engaged to Diego. That is not something he expected, even if he told her to move forward and be happy. He likely never expected that he’d be getting back to Three Rock anytime soon.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Max Thieriot had a lot to say about these two characters, both in terms of where they started and now, what Bode may have to do moving forward if he wants to be with her:

In the beginning, they were conflicted as far as what their feelings were towards each other, and now we’re getting to see a different version of that. She was dating Jake when she started having feelings for Bode, but now she’s engaged and the stakes are so much higher. It would be a little too easy if all of sudden she sees Bode and she’s over Diego, so we will really play around with how complicated that all is. Ultimately, what is Bode willing to do? Given his history and nature, he’s a people pleaser and he’ll put everybody’s well-being before his own, so getting to see him fight for the first time is going to be really fun.

After all, Gabriela may be sitting back and wondering the following: Can she really be there for Bode again? He shut down on her and wouldn’t allow her to see him; there are going to be some trust issues between them and honestly, it would be strange if there wasn’t.

