Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 video: Eddie vs. her precinct?

As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 on CBS tomorrow night, it feels easy to say there will be conflict. How will it manifest itself? Well, that’s one of the things that we are still trying to figure out.

For Eddie in particular, it seems as though she may be in a position where she is not only at odds with her own partner Badillo, but also much of her own precinct. What’s going on here? Let’s just say that it is a little bit complicated.

If you head over to the show’s official YouTube Channel, you can see a larger preview about what is coming up here, namely that Eddie is working to investigate a sergeant who has been accused of sexual assault. She feels like many of her fellow officers are turning a blind eye to the issue, and this leads to a clash with her partner over it. Does he have plenty of questions about the case? Yes, but his problem seems to be more with the fact that Eddie is just making decisions without talking with him first. They should have an equal back-and-forth as a partnership and if they don’t, what do they actually have?

Well, let’s just say that by the end of this episode, there should at least be some answers with this story, and both Eddie and Badillo will each recognize their flaws. Badillo should be more willing to see her perspective at times, but Eddie should also stop assuming that he automatically will be against a lot of her ideas. In the end, the cardinal sin that they may have a lot of the time is simply that both of them are a little too headstrong — this may be a part of why they were paired together!

