Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 spoilers: Joe Hill vs. Jamie

As you prepare to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 on CBS next week, what is going to stand out? Who is set to return?

Well, with this being the final season of the network show, we do think that the writers are going to find a way to bring as many famous faces from the past back as possible. Just in this upcoming episode alone, you are going to see the return of Jennifer Esposito as Jackie, plus also Will Hochman coming back as Joe Hill. In the case of the latter, we wouldn’t be shocked if he turns up a few more times before things are over, largely because that’s been the way of things for the past little while.

Below, you can check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Dropping Bombs” – Danny and Baez join forces with Danny’s old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), when a serial killer reappears. Also, Eddie faces backlash when she tries to help a woman who accuses a sergeant of rape; Jamie clashes with his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Joe interferes with Jamie’s undercover operation; and Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase publicly suggests bringing back a Commission of Police, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Because this final season is eighteen episodes, we don’t necessarily think that the writers are going to rush into too many jaw-dropping stories for these characters as of yet. However, at the same time it feels clear that we’re building towards some sort of emotional farewell — even if that is not airing until we get around to the fall.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

