Blue Bloods season 14: Donnie Wahlberg on emotional end

In just over 24 hours the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere is going to arrive at CBS, and in that sense, it’s the beginning of the end. We have a hard time saying goodbye to these characters and it is going to be extremely tough having to do so.

As hard as it may be for us, though, it is equally important to acknowledge that it may be even more tough for the cast and crew members involved. They’ve spent the better part of a decade and a half inhabiting these characters and telling these stories; the Reagans are a family, but they are every bit, as well, in their own way.

Speaking in a new interview airing today on The Kelly Clarkson Show (watch here), Donnie Wahlberg noted that he is still in denial about it in a lot of ways, knowing that he’s been so lucky to live in this world for a long time. He also tends to live in the moment and by virtue of that, he doesn’t want to spend all that much time thinking about what is going to happen many weeks from now. Why would you when you have so much to embrace within the present?

Donnie goes on to say that he hopes in some way, the show will continue to live on — he likely means in spirit rather than some continuation or spin-off, but it is still a fun thing to consider. We have already made our feeling clear that a Joe Hill series would make the most sense when you consider 1) the character’s popularity and 2) the ability to remove him from the Blue Bloods world without altering the lives of the rest of the Reagans all that much.

