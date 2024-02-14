Blue Bloods season 14 premiere: ‘Loyalty’ sneak peeks

In a little over two days you are going to have a chance to see the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS. Want some more sneak peeks for it now?

Well, if there is a good place to start off within this article, it is by noting that Frank Reagan is going to have quite a bit on his plate coming up. Not only will he be dealing with another issue courtesy of the Mayor but, at the same time, he also has to deal with a pinata version of himself. This comes courtesy of the Chief in Mexico City, and you can see some of that in a sneak peek over at the show’s official YouTube Channel. Of course the Dream Team gives him a hard time about it, and Frank is somewhat terrified to even know what is inside.

In watching all of the sneak previews for this episode (titled “Loyalty”), you really get the sense that even with this being the final season, the folks behind the scenes at the show are not trying to do all that much to figure out what is going on here. Frank has a new problem to deal with here, whereas Danny and Baez are going to find themselves quite preoccupied courtesy of a difficult (and at times dangerous) new obstacle. Meanwhile, you are also going to see in here Eddie spending some with Erin working on a case. This is an episode that should feel familiar — that is the goal!

Is there still a chance that it could also set the stage for some big events that are coming a little bit later up this season? Let’s just put it this way: We would not be altogether shocked if that ends up being the case.

