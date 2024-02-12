Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2: Jennifer Esposito returning

We already knew that Blue Bloods season 14 was going to have a lot of nostalgia, so why not rejoice over this news? Jennifer Esposito, who returned not that long ago for the first time in years as Danny’s former partner Jackie, is going to be making one more encore during the final season. Not only that, but she will be back sooner than you’d think.

Today, CBS confirmed that for the second episode of the season, Esposito will be joining forces with Donnie Wahlberg once more alongside Marisa Ramirez, who plays Danny’s current partner in Maria Baez. Want to learn more? Then take a look at the synopsis below, which also hints at another returning familiar face:

“Dropping Bombs” – Danny and Baez join forces with Danny’s old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), when a serial killer reappears. Also, Eddie faces backlash when she tries to help a woman who accuses a sergeant of rape; Jamie clashes with his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Joe interferes with Jamie’s undercover operation; and Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase publicly suggests bringing back a Commission of Police, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Seeing Joe Hill back is probably a little bit less of a surprise, mostly due to the fact that he has been a recurring presence over the past little while. We’ve also said that personally, he would be the perfect character to lead a spin-off in the event that this is something that show is ever altogether interested in doing.

