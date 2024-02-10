Blue Bloods season 14 promo: Is Frank quitting the NYPD?

As we are now less than a week away from the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere arriving on CBS, why not look at the latest promo?

Based on what we have seen between Frank Reagan and various New York City Mayors over the years, we’re not going to sit here and say we’re surprised by the idea that there is another clash coming. However, there is at least a small chance that this one leads to Tom Selleck’s character questioning his future as a part of the NYPD.

If you head over to this link, you can see the aforementioned promo and with that, Tom Selleck’s character wondering to himself if being the Commissioner is the right job for him anymore. However, he’s also been in the part for so long that he doesn’t quite know what he would be without it.

Given that this is the final season of Blue Bloods and that has been clear for a good while, we would not be surprised if Frank’s future is more of a sizable story arc than ever before — just as we would not be surprised if he retires in the series finale. It would be interesting to see a story all about him trying to find himself away from the job, plus what that looks like for a man with his notoriety who is also so set in his ways. Frank has always been open to compromises, but will he make any larger changes? Time will tell.

One thing that we can say at present is rather simple: This Blue Bloods promo is really just a tiny fraction of what you will see in the premiere. In typical show fashion, CBS is not sharing much beyond the Frank storyline.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

