Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14, February 9

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that the crime drama is coming back soon, but is it actually here at this point?

Well, consider this article to be your ultimate source of both good and bad news. Here’s where we can start: By indicating that there is no installment tonight. However, you are going to have a chance to see Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast back in just seven days with a story titled “Loyalty.” This is going to kick off an 18-episode saga that also serves as the final season. Things are going to get emotional, but we’re moving forward with this philosophy that, perhaps now more than ever, every single story matters.

If you are interested in learning more about this first episode, be sure to check out the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere synopsis below (if you haven’t seen it already):

“Loyalty” – Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), Danny’s old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the 14th season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, it is of course our hope that we’re going to be getting some of what we love about the show, but also some significant updates on the characters’ lives. Since we are dealing with possibly a big time jump, wouldn’t it be silly to not do something like that?

