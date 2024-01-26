Blue Bloods season 14: Is Tom Selleck sad over final season?

As many of you out there may be aware, Blue Bloods season 14 is going to be the final one over on CBS. With that being said, is that something that Tom Selleck really wanted?

Out can argue that in one way, the writing has been on the wall for this show for a good while, mostly due to how the cast needed to take salary cuts in order to ensure that this season even happened. While the audience is there, shooting in New York is also very expensive and series like this in general tend to cost more and more as time goes on.

So while Blue Bloods is given the time to have a proper goodbye, that doesn’t mean that everyone is ready to see it off into the sunset. Just look at what Selleck (who plays Frank Reagan) had to say on the subject to TV Insider:

CBS will find an awful lot of people aren’t ready to say goodbye to it. The show’s more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We’re certainly not out of ideas.

Selleck also noted that he still loves the work, and while he’s getting older, he still wants to play the part as long as the powers-that-be will help him.

Is there any chance CBS changes their mind?

Anything is possible, but we do think that they are moving forward with the plan to end the series this coming fall. While we think there can always be more of a show like this, we are also not oblivious to the fact that fourteen seasons is a long time for a series like this to exist. Because of that, everyone involved here should be pretty darn happy with what it is that they’ve accomplished.

Related – Do you want to get some other news right now on the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere?

What do you think about Blue Bloods ending with season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







