Blue Bloods season 14 premiere video: Frank vs. the Mayor

Are you get yourselves prepared to see the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS come Friday, February 16, do you want a new sneak peek?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that the story we have to tell entering this episode is one that is going to feel really predictable to a ton of people out there. For just about as long as this show has existed, there have been feuds between Frank Reagan and the Mayor of New York City. Whether it be Dylan Walsh, David Ramsey, or Lorraine Bracco, it doesn’t really matter — there has been someone for him to fight with about various rules, regulations, and policies. That’s not changing.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new preview that shows us the latest one of these conflicts. We’d love to sit here and say that there is something incredibly specific about this particular showdown, but we aren’t there as of yet.

Honestly, there is a reason why we keep getting these storylines — they are a frequent part of the job, and it is a way to introduce both politics and modern-day issues within the Blue Bloods world. We also do tend to think that this is one of the best ways to really ensure that we have a chance to see Frank struggle and/or contemplate his future. This is one of the parts of the job that he hates the most.

Could these conflicts lead to an eventual resignation here? It is certainly possible and yet, at the same time we tend to think it wouldn’t be the only reason. We just tend to think that Frank deciding to step away is the most predictable way the show could end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

