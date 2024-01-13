Blue Bloods season 14 premiere spoilers: Jamie’s unique story

The Blue Bloods season 14 premiere is a little over a month away at this point, so why not share more discussion all about it?

One of the things that is going to be a little bit notable about this episode, titled “Loyalty,” is that it gives us a chance to see Jamie Reagan adopt a slightly different look. You may have noticed a photo or two out there of him alongside guest star Aaron Abrams, as Will Estes’ character will be going undercover to stop a human trafficking ring. In order to do this, you will actually see Jamie with some scruff and tattoos!

Odds are, the producers decided to tell this story first simply because Estes already had the facial hair for it. He, like so many other actors, likely shaves in order to come on board the show and play his character. They couldn’t have him grow it out later while the rest of the show was in production, so starting off with this story makes some sense. It is a little bit similar in a way to what we saw on the final season of The Blacklist, which saw James Spader with a pretty heavy mane of his own. (His, admittedly, was far more established than Estes’ is within this episode.)

Given that Jamie would do whatever he can in order to ensure that justice is served, none of this surprises us. At this point, we are mostly just curious to see where this story goes, and what sort of elaborate twists and turns we’re going to have a chance to check out in the weeks that follow. Suffice it to say, we’re stoked for whatever we get to see on Blue Bloods as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

