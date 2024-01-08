Blue Bloods season 14 premiere: Danny, Erin work together

As some of you may be aware at this point, you are going to see the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on Friday, February 16. Want to learn more about it?

Well, the biggest thing we can state right now is quite simple: The show is going to find some creative ways to have some characters collaborating and out in the field. With this being the final season, why not get a little bit creative? In our head, we like to think that this entire season is a chance for everyone to stretch their wings a little bit and put out into the world all the different ideas that they’ve had.

Recently, CBS released some of the first photos from the upcoming episode, and it does seem as though you’re going to be seeing Danny and Erin work together. Not only that, but they won’t even be doing it cooped-up in an office. If you head over to SpoilerTV, you can see more of what we’re talking about here. We’ve seen a lot of Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan’s characters work together a lot over the years, but it’s always exciting — and it could lead to more conversations at family dinner.

We should note entering this episode that there isn’t that much being said when it comes to Erin’s story; as for Danny, the synopsis for the premiere indicates that he “and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid, Danny’s old partner.” Is this something that he needs a little bit of help from Erin on? It makes at least a certain amount of sense, and we know that one of the reasons she stepped away from the DA campaign was to continue to focus on some of these individual cases.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Blue Bloods now, including what is coming in the premiere

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







