Blue Bloods season 14 premiere: Two-part story incoming!

For everyone out there excited to see the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS, we have more news incoming!

So, where can we start? How about with the revelation that we are actually getting a story that will be told across two parts? If you were hoping to have a story that is enormous in scale — especially for a procedural like this — you’ve absolutely got something to be excited about here. We’re stoked already to see how all of this is going to play out, and it’s pretty darn hard not to be.

To get a few more details, including the return of some familiar faces, check out the synopsis below:

“Loyalty” – Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), Danny’s old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the 14th season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think that all of the stories the rest of the way are going to be broader in scope, mostly because it’s hard for them to not be. This show is building towards something in a way that they really haven’t before. It remains to be seen if there will be some huge, surprising series finale, but we tend to think that a lot of options are in play.

