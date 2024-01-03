Blue Bloods season 14: A big Donnie Wahlberg, family dinner tease

As we get ourselves prepared to see Blue Bloods season 14 over on CBS, there are reasons to think that emotional moments are ahead. This is the final season and because of that, every single story matters that much more.

With that in mind, we tend to think that the cast and crew are viewing things through a much different lens than ever before. In a new post on his Instagram, you can see a heartfelt tribute to family dinner courtesy of Donnie Wahlberg. If this is a current image, than it is confirmation that Joe Hill will be appearing at some point early on this season. We don’t exactly think that this is a surprise, mostly due to the positive impact that he’s had on the show over the course of the past few years.

In general, we do think that these dinners could feature more important conversations about the future of Blue Bloods and the Reagan family at large. After all, how is the show going to end? You can argue that it concludes in the same way as almost any episode, but you could also claim that this is when some larger changes could happen. We could end up seeing people transfer to new positions or leave New York entirely.

We’ve said this in the past and we still think it’s worth repeating — we do think that a fantastic spin-off would be all about Joe Hill moving to a new city and working to take on a wide array of cases. It would be connected enough to the show to give us a little bit of that nostalgia, but also capable of standing on its own two feet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

