Blue Bloods season 14: When to expect premiere synopsis

As so many of you may know, the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere is coming to CBS on Friday, February 16. There is a lot to look forward to, but also some reasons to be feeling pretty darn emotional.

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, we are entering the final chapter of the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck series. It remains a strange thing to think about, mostly because of the fact that this is a show that has been such an institution and has naturally been ingrained in the lives of so many. (Remember, there are eighteen episodes in season 14 and it won’t be concluding until late 2024 — this is not going to be a rushed final season.)

When you consider the importance of this particular chapter of the story, it is not that hard to imagine that we’re going to be getting a larger than usual promotional campaign. That’s going to also include some promos and a good premiere synopsis … right?

For now, let’s just say that we’re expecting both to surface in either the second or third week of January. The synopsis is probably going to be much more revealing than the promo, which we don’t imagine is going to be longer than a few seconds and will feature standbys such as the traditional Reagan family dinner.

What we expect throughout season 14

It would be strange to think that Blue Bloods is going to completely reinvent itself for its final chapter, so we anticipate that there are still going to be some standalone stories. Beyond that, though, we could see the beginning for at least a couple of arcs that could be sprinkled in throughout the remainder of the episodes. This could be essential, mostly when it comes to better establishing the endgame.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

