Blue Bloods season 14: More great Donnie Wahlberg teases

At this point, it does feel obvious that we would like to see Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we do still have a ways to go! The network has already indicated that the series will not be back around until Friday, February 16, and you better believe that this is a super-long time to wait!

So as we do sit through the rest of this agonizing process, we are happy to get more or less whatever tease we can, including some more from the great Donnie Wahlberg!

Want to get a better sense of what we’re talking about here? Well, let’s just say that we are happy to help. If you head over to the actor’s Instagram page, you can see a handful of new behind-the-scenes photos featuring himself as well as Derek Gaines, who plays the character of Bugs on the show and will be back for at least one episode. Even though the content on this series is serious a lot of the time, there is also room for lighthearted moments on set. We know that Danny has had a pretty tricky history with the Bugs character already, and we’re not sure that the two characters are ever going to see eye-to-eye all of the time.

Does that really matter when the dust settles? We suppose that this is where things do start to get a little more complicated … and we are of course ready to see just what the characters are going to be tackling here.

It goes without saying, but prepare to see a lot of other familiar faces on Blue Bloods as we move further and further into the season. We hope that with this being the final batch on CBS, there will be a chance to see a number of critical people to the show’s overall success.

Related – Check out some other information on Blue Bloods now, including some other discussion about guest stars

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







