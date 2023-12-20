Blue Bloods season 14 spoilers: Who else is returning?

With Blue Bloods season 14 being the final season, we obviously think there will be opportunities to look back to the past. This could mean the past few seasons; or, it could mean some people who we have not seen in a rather long time.

For the sake of this articular article, though, we are talking about the rather recent history of the crime procedural! In a new post on Instagram, Derek Gaines confirmed that he is back at Bugs, who has certainly gone through a lot after the past two seasons. While we’re not sure he’s ever going to be a CI in the way that he once was, could there be some other way that he and Danny could work together? For the time being, it’s at least something to think about! This upcoming episode could give us a better sense of closure between the two characters — or, at the very least, that’s what we are hoping. Is that too much to ask for? We don’t think so!

For those unaware, Blue Bloods season 14 is currently set to premiere on Friday, February 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. There are ten episodes coming this winter / spring, and the eight more episodes next fall that will close out the series.

As for who else we want to see on the series before it comes to a close, let’s just say that it’s a pretty long list! Just think along the lines here of Nicky, Archbishop Kearns, Joe Hill, and a number of other people who have been either series regulars or recurring cast members over the years. The more that we have opportunities to see familiar faces, the more warm / nostalgic fuzzies we will feel. We tend to think that these are pretty darn important for a show like this…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods, including a family dinner tease for season 14!

What else do you want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 when we get around to the premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







