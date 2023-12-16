Blue Bloods season 14 episode 3 filming: A Len Cariou celebration

For those of you wanting a new Blue Bloods season 14 filming update, we have a great one today courtesy of Donnie Wahlberg.

So what are we talking about here? Well, think in terms of a fantastic new family-dinner tribute to the fantastic Len Cariou, who has been the patriarch of the entire Reagan family since the very start of the show. If you head over to Instagram, you can see what Donnie had to say in the midst of filming the third episode of the season:

Season 14 – Week 3! Len Cariou appreciation post. Love you “Gramps”! I cherish every day we’ve shared on set, and off, for the last 14 years! Look forward to many more.

Our feeling for now is that you’re going to see at least one big storyline for Len’s Henry over the course of the final 18 episodes, mostly because the character has meant so much to the show over the years. Also, this would allow us the opportunity to further get closure on what he means to everyone on the show. While there are some characters (like Danny, Frank, Jamie, and Erin) who are almost certain to get some big storylines the rest of the way, it is our hope that we’re also going to see some featuring other familiar faces as well. Take Anthony, Frank’s Dream Team, Henry, or potentially Joe Hill or Nicky. The more characters who can turn up, the happier we are going to be.

CBS has already confirmed that the first ten episodes of the final season are going to premiere starting on Friday, February 16. We imagine that some more details are going to come out as we get a little bit closer, and we’re anticipating a nostalgic and emotional end to the show’s run. (The final eight episodes will arrive next fall.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

