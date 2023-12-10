Blue Bloods season 14 spoilers: A look at the Dream Team!

As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 14 to premiere on CBS in February, we are happy to get whatever tease we possibly can. That includes a quick look at the Dream Team today — which, as many of you know, includes the likes of Baker, Garrett, and Gormley.

If you head over to the official Instagram of Abigail Hawk, you can see a really fun behind-the-scenes look at all three characters. It has been clear for a while that Hawk, Gregory Jbara (Garrett), and Robert Clohessy (Gormley) all have a great relationship behind the scenes and enjoy doing their scenes together with Tom Selleck. Even when they only get a few minutes of air time per episode, they make the most of it.

Now, the real question that we have here is pretty simple — what sort of personal stories could we have for this trio within the final season? Given that there are only 18 episodes, it feels like a worthy subject for debate! As of right now, we hope that each of them has at least one moment in the sun, and maybe along the way we also find out what their future could hold within the NYPD or beyond. We’d still argue that Baker would be a good contender for a spin-off, mostly because you could keep the Reagans intact while shifting a popular character elsewhere.

No matter what happens moving forward, though, we think that all three of these characters do represent something really special within the Blue Bloods world — the luxury that the cast and crew have had over the years to work with some really quality performers. There’s a real sense of familiarity that comes with seeing all of them week after week; they are all flawed and fascinating in their own way, and that is why each of them works.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

