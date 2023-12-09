Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2: A Donnie Wahlberg tease

For those who are not currently aware, Blue Bloods season 14 is currently in production! The cast and crew are working now on episode 2, and of course we are grateful to have just about whatever tease we possibly can.

For the sake of this particular article, that means a chance to see something new courtesy of star Donnie Wahlberg. If you head over to the actor’s official Instagram now, you can see a fun little preview of himself as Danny alongside Vanessa Ray (Eddie) and Bridget Moynahan (Erin). Is this a sign that the three have a story together outside of family dinner? For the time being, let’s just say that we hope so! We obviously know that they will spend some time together there, but it is our hope that we will have some other opportunities to see them work with each other in the field.

We have said this before but for now, we do think that it’s worth repeating: With this being the final season, we really hope that the show takes advantage of this chance to really challenge themselves and take some creative risks. We know that this is a procedural but at the same time, we’re hoping that there is a chance for an extended story or two, mostly from the vantage point of shaking things up a little bit.

Also, won’t this make an eventual series finale all the more impactful? Remember that there are ten episodes coming up starting in February; following that, an additional run of eight episodes is coming next fall. That’s when the series finale will be and while it is far too early to get spoilers on that, we hope that it is a culmination of the entire story by some measure.

Also, we hope to see more familiar faces come in from the past…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

