Blue Bloods season 14: A Donnie Wahlberg, family dinner tease

There are so many things to be excited about when it comes to Blue Bloods season 14 over at CBS, but let’s talk family dinners! After all, this is one of the most iconic parts of this show and with that in mind, we’re going to cherish every single one of them that is left.

With all of this being said, did you know that there is a magical “yellow road” at the soundstages that brings the cast and crew to the dinner table? In a new post on Donnie Wahlberg’s Instagram page, you can see a little bit of what things are like behind the scenes as he prepares to shoot one of these sequences. It’s a fun little window into the world, and you can also see in the actor’s thumbnail a look at some other cast members.

We tend to think that throughout Blue Bloods season 14, we are going to have an opportunity to see a few different faces at family dinner! Our hope is obviously that we’ll have a chance to see all of Frank’s grandchildren again, and it would also be rather nice to be able to see the likes of Baez or Anthony back there, as well. It’s such a valuable part of the show, and it is really one that we’re going to miss when the show concludes. There are not a lot of other series out there that have a tradition like this. Isn’t it worth celebrating?

Now, remember that the premiere of the series is coming to CBS on Friday, February 16. There are going to be ten episodes in the first part of the season; meanwhile, the second half is coming your way starting up in the fall.

