Blue Bloods season 14 spoilers: See Baker back on set!

Just in case you needed one additional reminder that Baker is back in action on Blue Bloods season 14, we come with good news!

If you head over to Abigail Hawk’s official Instagram this week, you can see a new photo of herself with a mug straight from Commissioner Reagan’s office. Her caption is apt in “like riding a bike,” a reference to how long the CBS show has been off the air amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. (Why didn’t the AMPTP just give them a fair deal sooner?)

We already posted last week that Hawk was going to be coming back as the iconic character but if you still needed a reminder that she’s on set, this is it! With Blue Bloods season 14 serving as the final one, we do tend to think that the stakes are going to be higher than ever before. This is 100% what we want, and we are excited to see where everything else goes in the story as we move forward. How could we want anything more?

In one way, you can argue that this new season is planning to give you more of what you’ve come to know and love from the series, largely for one simple reason: Why would you want anything less? We know that Blue Bloods tends to rely on nostalgia and that is likely to be the case here once more.

With that being said, though, we also think there’s a reason to imagine that the producers could eventually push the story forward for Baker and some other characters. We wouldn’t be shocked if there are a few surprises, but you may have to wait for a good while in order to see them.

Related – Who from the show’s past is coming on board Blue Bloods season 14?

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 over on CBS?

Do you have any particular Baker hopes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







