Blue Bloods season 14 spoilers: A major blast from the past

We tend to imagine that over the course of Blue Bloods season 14, we are going to see a lot of clever nods to the show’s history. That could be storylines that are familiar, or potentially actors who have not turned up in quite some time.

For the sake of this article, we are looking more at the latter. In a new post on Instagram, star Donnie Wahlberg confirmed that Malik Yoba is coming back for the first time in years! Here is more of what he had to say:

Week 1 – Season 14! Thank you [Malik]! It was an honor, and a pleasure, to work with you again! I came back to set just hoping to get back into the flow, and to shake off some rust, but ended up doing some of the best work I’ve gotten to do in a very long time – with one of the best to do it. Thank you for being you, for sharing your wisdom and for helping me to be better at what I aspire to do. Appreciate you! Thanks also @anissafelix & @leeprincejay for your amazing work and Ian Biederman for making it happen!

Yoba’s last appearance as Darryl Read on Blue Bloods came all the way back during the season 6 episode “Flags of Our Fathers.” After learning about his guest spot here, one of our biggest questions is whether there’s going to be a concentrated effort to bring back a lot of familiar faces from the past over the course of time. There are eighteen episodes within what will be the final season — that means there are going to be a lot of opportunities! We’re excited to see what happens.

In the end, remember that the premiere of the crime procedural is currently scheduled for Friday, February 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

