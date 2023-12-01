Blue Bloods season 14 spoilers: Abigail Baker is back!

If you are out there eager to get something more about Blue Bloods season 14, let’s just say we have great news here — especially for fans of Abigail Baker!

In a new post on Instagram, actress Abigail Hawk confirmed that she was getting set to become the fan-favorite character again on the upcoming season. Filming first kicked off for the show earlier this week, with the knowledge that we are looking at an eighteen-episode final season is going to be split up into two parts. The first part is going to be coming up starting on Friday, February 16.

Now, the return of Baker here is slightly more significant because of some ridiculous rumors over the summer that the character could be leaving. We never heard anything that suggested this would be the case. She is essential to the show! Where would Frank be without the Dream Team? So much of Blue Bloods is about nostalgia, and seeing familiar faces who we have had a chance to check out many times over the years. Baker is one of those characters who is skilled and intelligent enough to do just about anything in the NYPD, but she sees the most value in working alongside Tom Selleck’s character in order to ensure that major problems are solved. She may be an unsung hero, but she can know that she is appreciated at the end of the day.

Hopefully, we are going to see at least some sort of Blue Bloods footage going into the new year. Our hope is that we’ll have a better chance to get some real promos this year, as opposed to the typical stuff that doesn’t give a lot away. We’d also love at least one big Baker spotlight that paves the way for her to have a bright future.

Also, we’ll throw this out there: Isn’t she one of the people best suited for a spin-off down the line?

Related – Get more news on Blue Bloods filming courtesy of Donnie Wahlberg

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14, especially with Baker?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







