Blue Bloods season 14 filming begins — see Donnie Wahlberg!

We know that the wait has been long to see the Blue Bloods cast back on set, but we have great news today! The cameras have officially started to roll for the latest season of the CBS cop procedural, and we have further evidence within.

So, where do we start off here? Well, the best place is showing off more of Donnie Wahlberg on Instagram alongside his co-star Marisa Ramirez, as the show show themselves at work as Danny and Baez, while having a little bit of fun along the way.

The bittersweet news obviously here is that season 14 is going to be the final one for Blue Bloods, and it is going to consistent of 18 episodes split into two parts. The first ten are going to air following the premiere on February 16, and the final eight will arrive this fall. We do tend to think that there’s a lot of great stuff we’ll have a chance to see for these characters over the course of the final run; given that this is the final chapter, we also tend to think there will be a willingness to take some bigger swings with some stories than we saw in the past. After all, why not go for it if given the opportunity?

As for the idea that Danny and Baez could get together before the end of the series, we’d still love nothing more than to see it happen. Of course, with that being said it feels reasonably unlikely given what we’ve heard the producers say in the past.

(Then again, with this being the final season we do think there are some more chances to try and explore things. Why rule it out?)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

