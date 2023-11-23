Blue Bloods season 14: Will we get an extended series finale?

As so many people know at this point, Blue Bloods season 14 is the final one over at CBS. However, there are absolutely a number of questions out there still, including a big one all about a simple question: How will it end?

We do think that on one level, this is not going to be a hard thing to predict — honestly, it would be shocking to us in the event that the show doesn’t conclude with a traditional Reagan family dinner. We may just see some other surprises along the way, whether that be Frank retiring, someone getting promoted, or maybe Eddie getting pregnant. It’s possible that Erin could have a big change in her romantic life, as well.

The one question that we do have is whether or not the story of this final episode is going to be told in just a single hour — or, is it possible that we are going to get some sort of epic, two-part finale event? At the moment, it certainly seems like you could make a pretty good case for it?

After all, just remember for a moment here that Blue Bloods has done some two-hour finales before, including the big one that we saw not that long ago with Joe Hill at the center of it. Given that this show is largely a procedural, we don’t think that there is much of a need to deviate too much from that. If we just have a two-hour finale, that will give the writers enough time to craft something that feels a little bit more epic.

The one thing we can say with confidence

There are few things out there as challenging for a TV writer or producer than trying to nail a series finale. Every person under the sun always has their own opinion of how a show needs to end, and that can be a difficult thing for anyone else to digest.

Related – Will there be a Blue Bloods spin-off following the series finale?

Do you think we are going to get an extended series finale for Blue Bloods?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming down the road that we do not want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







