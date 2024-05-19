American Idol season 23 premiere date hopes at ABC

With tonight serving as the season 22 finale, it makes a lot of sense to start wondering about an American Idol season 23. When is the show going to be back?

First and foremost, know that the series is going to be back for more! ABC announced this renewal a while back but with that, there is at least one change on the way. For those who have not heard as of yet, Katy Perry is not going to be a part of the judging panel moving forward. This is something she revealed herself months ago, and it appears that she simply wants to do other things right now. She could always come back down the road, but for the first time since the series moved to ABC, there will be some sort of change.

Who will replace her? That remains to be seen and yet, we imagine that over the next month or show the producers will be superstar-hunting. While there is no guarantee that a big name will actually be entertaining in the role, this will be important to attracting new viewers to the show. Who will could be, of course, remains to be seen; the name Meghan Trainor has been bandied about, but ABC itself has yet to confirm anything.

Regardless of who is going to be the next judge (we expect Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to return), odds are you will see American Idol 23 back in either February or March. This show has a pretty clear schedule of when it airs these days, and we don’t see that changing.

The only thing we’d want to see different? Well, let’s just say that it would be great to have more live shows and shorten / condense the auditions for that. The longer we get to know a smaller group of contestants, the better it is.

