Ghosts season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Jay’s sister returns

As we prepare to see Ghosts season 3 episode 3 on CBS next week, what stories are going to stand out?

Well, for starters, how about the return of a familiar face? Puna Patel is going to be back for this episode as Jay’s sister, and we do wonder if there is going to be another interesting variable brought into the mix here. After all, the story is titled “He Sees Dead People,” and it is actually Bela’s boyfriend who could be the most integral to the story.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the Ghosts season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

“He Sees Dead People” – When Jay’s sister, Bela (Puna Patel), and her boyfriend, Eric (Andrew Leeds), visit Woodstone Mansion, Eric reveals a major change that took place after his near-death experience there over Christmas, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 29 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The idea that Eric can now see the dead could potentially lead to a lot of fun long-term developments, though at the same time it doesn’t seem like he is about to become some sort of full-time cast member either. Would it be nice to have someone else she could connect to on a certain level? We do think so. This is always one of the things that would be fun about Jay being able to someday see the ghosts himself, but this also does not seem like the sort of big reveal that the show is rushing to do. This is certainly not something that feels like it will happen over the course of this season.

