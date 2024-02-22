Ghosts season 3 spoilers: Fargo alum set as new ghost!

You would think that we’ve met every spirit that Ghosts has to offer in season 3 — yet, the writers continue to get creative!

According to a report from TVLine, New Girl alum Lamorne Morris (who recently appeared on Fargo) is going to guest-star during the upcoming seventh episode of the season as Saul, a ghost who actually spends his eternity “tethered to a living human.” As you would imagine, that has to be awkward, given that you don’t really have that much of a say in where you go and what you do. With that being said, he will actually have a good rapport with Alberta when he stops by the bed-and-breakfast with his human.

One of the things that is the most exciting about this casting is what it represents: The idea that this is a show that continues to find some new and unique ways to bring in characters. We know that this is not necessarily an easy thing to do all the time, and we love when there is some creativity to expand the mythology of ghosts.

Beyond just the Saul character, there’s a certainly a chance for even more craziness and creativity later this season! While Flower is presumably good from Woodstone Manor, there is still that part of us that wonders if it is a permanent thing or not. We have seen ghosts come back from the other side of the afterlife before, so why rule anything out? We are still extremely early on into the season and with that in mind, it does leave the door open to a wide array of different outcomes.

In general, it is just exciting to see Morris on another network-TV comedy. We know from Winston how capable he is of making us laugh.

What do you most want to see from Morris on Ghosts season 3?

